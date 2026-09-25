Zaheer Khan relives every great achievement of his career - featuring Sachin, Dhoni, Yuvraj - as he begins CSK journey

Hoping to bring back the glory days, Chennai Super Kings have appointed Zaheer Khan as their head coach. After the Stephen Fleming experience began to misfire, with CSK failing to reach the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, the belief is that the franchise can once again become a force to be reckoned with as Zaheer comes aboard. Having previously been part of the Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022 as director of cricket and global head of development, and Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor in 2025, Zaheer brings plenty to the table, but his coaching experience is limited. Stephen Fleming has left behind a rich legacy, delivering five titles in 16 years; Zaheer has big shoes to fill.

Zaheer Khan with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh back in the day. (AFP)

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Fresh off the hiring, CSK shared a short video of Zaheer taking a trip down memory lane. The former pacer recalled the highs of his India career across different chapters: winning the 2002 NatWest Trophy, being part of India’s run to the 2003 World Cup final, and finally lifting the World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium. While Zaheer cherished all of those memories, he acknowledged that it was time to look ahead. And make no mistake, the IPL with CSK is expected to be his sternest test.

Also Read: CSK turn to Zaheer Khan for more than a new coach as the post-Fleming era demands a new cricketing identity

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{{^usCountry}} “The game gave me many chapters. Chapters that tested me. Changed me. And gave me moments I’ll carry for the rest of my life. But the game has never really been about looking back. Because every chapter leads you to the next.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The game gave me many chapters. Chapters that tested me. Changed me. And gave me moments I’ll carry for the rest of my life. But the game has never really been about looking back. Because every chapter leads you to the next.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the video below:

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The road ahead for Zaheer

Expect Zaheer to be present at the CSK table during the IPL auction in December as the franchise looks to draw up a roadmap for a team in decline. CSK used to be a team almost assured of a place in the playoffs, but over the last few seasons, uncertainty around MS Dhoni, a change in captaincy and some questionable picks have left the franchise struggling. CSK last won the IPL in 2023, beating Gujarat Titans in a rain-truncated yet highly exciting final.

IPL 2027 is still a good six months away, but it is already generating plenty of buzz. A while ago, the highly anticipated trade-off between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav was completed. According to reports, Yuvraj Singh has been roped in as the batting coach of Delhi Capitals, but there has yet to be any official confirmation. Neither Yuvraj nor DC have confirmed the development.

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