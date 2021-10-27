Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘India should be wary about it’: Zaheer Khan's big warning to India ahead of New Zealand clash at T20 WC
cricket

‘India should be wary about it’: Zaheer Khan's big warning to India ahead of New Zealand clash at T20 WC

Both India and New Zealand, who lost their opening matches to Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup, will look to register their first win when they lock horns on October 31.
File photo of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli from ICC 2019 World Cup(Reuters)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 04:19 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Ex-India seamer Zaheer Khan has send out a big warning to the Men In Blue ahead of their T20 World Cup tie against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. 

Team India, who endured a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, will now lock horns with New Zealand in a virtual "do-or-die encounter" as claimed by the ex-cricketer. 

Khan also noted that it's important from the tournament's perspective that Virat Kohli and his unit get back to winning ways before it gets too late.   

"We all know that if India plays to their potential, no team will find it easy to stand against," Khan said, before adding, "it is always important for a side to catch up the winning momentum at the earliest, especially in the World Cup. This time India have lost their first match and should make sure it isn't too late. The next game against New Zealand is a do or die one." 

Khan, who was impressed with New Zealand's fighting spirit against Pakistan, which the Black Caps lost by five wickets, said India should be wary about the factor. 

"One thing is sure is that New Zealand wants to win every match and have great enthusiasm," said Khan. 

"Yes, the Pakistan result didn't go their way, but the fight that they showed was brilliant. They didn't score many runs in the first innings, but the effort that they put in the bowling and fielding, states that they never ever lose their hope. And India should be wary about it," he added.  

