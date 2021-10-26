PAK VS NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Babar vs Williamson as upbeat Pakistan battle New Zealand; Toss at 7 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Expect recent but bitter memories coming back, a few grudges, and some frustration but more importantly, expect nothing short of world-class cricket as Babar Azam's Pakistan take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. The last time these two powerhouses were expected to meet, the Black Caps cancelled the tour due to security reasons. Hence, the “Men in Green” will go out will guns blazing not only make a statement but to also maintain their winnings start. While NZ are playing their first official game of the tournament, PAK are heading into the game on the back of a 10-wicket win against India. This PAK vs NZ encounter is going to be very exciting.

