Sunday, Jan 5, 2025
Sunday, Jan 5, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 4) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 5, 2025 12:29 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 4) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Day 3 Highlights :
    • Afghanistan: 52/3 in 16.2 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Afghanistan 80/5 in 26.4 overs
    • Wet Ground Condition: Afghanistan 80/5 in 26.4 overs
    • R Shah 6th Test fifty: 50 runs in 99 balls (6x4) (0x6)
    • Afghanistan: 101/5 in 34.6 overs
    • Lunch: Afghanistan 125/5 in 44.0 overs
    • Afghanistan: 151/6 in 54.2 overs
    • Drinks: Afghanistan 163/6 in in 58.0 overs
    • R Shah 3rd Test hundred: 100 runs in 209 balls (11x4) (0x6)
    • 7th wicket partnership: 50 off 110 balls between R Shah (21) and I Alam (27)
    • Afghanistan: 200/6 in 68.1 overs
    • Tea: Afghanistan 203/6 in 69.0 overs
    • 7th wicket partnership: 100 off 189 balls between R Shah (56) and I Alam (40)
    • New ball taken: Afghanistan 237/6 in 80.1 overs
    • I Alam dropped on 47 by C Ervine in 82.4 overs
    • Afghanistan: 252/6 in 83.4 overs
    • I Alam maiden Test fifty : 50 runs in 108 balls (3x4) (0x6)
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 256/6 in 85.1 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Afghanistan 291/7 in 91.0 overs
    • Stumps: Afghanistan 291/7 in 91.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 5, 2025 12:29 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    2nd Test (Day4) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

