Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live score: Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Complex on Friday. Zimbabwe handed debut to youngsters - Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are without Naim Sheikh.

Follow ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI live score here

Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON