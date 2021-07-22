Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I highlights: Bangladesh captain Regis Chakabva won the toss and opted to bat first in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Harare on Thursday. Both sides are without their regular captains. Bangladesh are being led by Mahmudullah as Tamim Iqbal who is out for eight weeks with a knee injury. While Zimbabwe have rested Brendan Taylor.

ZIM vs BAN highlights1st T20I





﻿Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON