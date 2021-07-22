Home / Cricket / Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I highlights
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I highlights

  • Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh highlights, 1st T20I: Follow highlights of ZIM vs BAN 1s T20I in Harare.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:22 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I highlights: Bangladesh captain Regis Chakabva won the toss and opted to bat first in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Harare on Thursday. Both sides are without their regular captains. Bangladesh are being led by Mahmudullah as Tamim Iqbal who is out for eight weeks with a knee injury. While Zimbabwe have rested Brendan Taylor.

﻿Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

