    Live

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 5 overs is 36/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 14, 2025 1:24 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 36/0 after 5 overs, Brian Bennett at 17 runs and Ben Curran at 16 runs
    Key Events
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Zimbabwe Innings Highlights :

    Zimbabwe Innings Highlights :

    • Johnathan Campbell makes his ODI debut for Zimbabwe
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Feb 14, 2025 1:24 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 36/0 after 5 overs

      Zimbabwe
      Zimbabwe
      Brian Bennett 17 (16)
      Ben Curran 16 (14)
      Ireland
      Mark Adair 0/13 (3)

      Feb 14, 2025 1:21 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 28/0 after 4 overs

      Zimbabwe
      Zimbabwe
      Brian Bennett 16 (14)
      Ben Curran 9 (10)
      Ireland
      Josh Little 0/23 (2)

      Feb 14, 2025 1:21 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 28/0 after 3.6 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Excellent from Brian Bennett! Too full, outside off, Brian Bennett reaches out to it and drives it elegantly through covers point for a boundary. Massive over for Zimbabwe!

      Feb 14, 2025 1:18 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 19/0 after 3.3 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Not that's better from Brian Bennett! Fuller, outside the, Brian Bennett gets on one knee and creams it in the gap through covers for a boundary.

      Feb 14, 2025 1:15 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 3 overs

      Zimbabwe
      Zimbabwe
      Brian Bennett 4 (9)
      Ben Curran 8 (9)
      Ireland
      Mark Adair 0/5 (2)

      Feb 14, 2025 1:10 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 12/0 after 2 overs

      Zimbabwe
      Zimbabwe
      Ben Curran 7 (6)
      Brian Bennett 4 (6)
      Ireland
      Josh Little 0/8 (1)

      Feb 14, 2025 1:09 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ben Curran smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 1.4 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in a streaky manner. Fuller, shaping away, Ben Curran looks to drive it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball races away through short third for a boundary.

      Feb 14, 2025 1:05 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 1 overs

      Zimbabwe
      Zimbabwe
      Brian Bennett 4 (6)
      Ben Curran 0 (0)
      Ireland
      Mark Adair 0/4 (1)

      Feb 14, 2025 1:03 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style! Much fuller, just outside off, Brian Bennett leans on and cracks a drive through the cover region.

      Feb 14, 2025 12:36 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

      Feb 14, 2025 12:36 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little.

      Feb 14, 2025 12:32 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field

      Feb 14, 2025 12:02 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
      1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 5 overs is 36/0
