Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 5 overs is 36/0
- 34 Mins agoZimbabwe at 36/0 after 5 overs
- 37 Mins agoZimbabwe at 28/0 after 4 overs
- 37 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 28/0 after 3.6 overs
- 40 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 19/0 after 3.3 overs
- 43 Mins agoZimbabwe at 13/0 after 3 overs
- 48 Mins agoZimbabwe at 12/0 after 2 overs
- 49 Mins agoBen Curran smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 1.4 overs
- 53 Mins agoZimbabwe at 4/0 after 1 overs
- 55 Mins agoBrian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
- 22 Mins agoZimbabwe Playing XI
- 22 Mins agoIreland Playing XI
- 26 Mins agoToss Update
- 56 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Zimbabwe Innings Highlights :
- Johnathan Campbell makes his ODI debut for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 36/0 after 5 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 17 (16)
Ben Curran 16 (14)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/13 (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 28/0 after 4 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 16 (14)
Ben Curran 9 (10)
Ireland
Josh Little 0/23 (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 28/0 after 3.6 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Excellent from Brian Bennett! Too full, outside off, Brian Bennett reaches out to it and drives it elegantly through covers point for a boundary. Massive over for Zimbabwe!
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 19/0 after 3.3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Not that's better from Brian Bennett! Fuller, outside the, Brian Bennett gets on one knee and creams it in the gap through covers for a boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 4 (9)
Ben Curran 8 (9)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/5 (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 12/0 after 2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Ben Curran 7 (6)
Brian Bennett 4 (6)
Ireland
Josh Little 0/8 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ben Curran smashed a Four on Josh Little bowling . Zimbabwe at 8/0 after 1.4 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in a streaky manner. Fuller, shaping away, Ben Curran looks to drive it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball races away through short third for a boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett 4 (6)
Ben Curran 0 (0)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/4 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Brian Bennett smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style! Much fuller, just outside off, Brian Bennett leans on and cracks a drive through the cover region.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.