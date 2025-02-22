Explore
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 05:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 22, 2025 4:12 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
    Ireland squad -
    Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys    ...Read More

    Feb 22, 2025 4:12 PM IST

