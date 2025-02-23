Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland score after 7 overs is 57/1
- 32 Mins agoIreland at 57/1 after 7 overs
- 37 Mins agoIreland at 51/1 after 6 overs
- 38 Mins agoLorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Ireland at 50/1 after 5.5 overs
- 44 Mins agoIreland at 41/1 after 5 overs
- 47 Mins agoHarry Tector smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Ireland at 38/1 after 4.1 overs
- 47 Mins agoIreland at 34/1 after 4 overs
- 50 Mins agoHarry Tector smashed a Four on Wellington Masakadza bowling . Ireland at 27/1 after 3.2 overs
- 52 Mins agoIreland at 19/1 after 3 overs
- 55 Mins agoLorcan Tucker smashed a Six on Richard Ngarava bowling . Ireland at 13/1 after 2.1 overs
- 57 Mins agoIreland at 7/1 after 2 overs
- 1 Mins agoIreland at 6/1 after 1 overs
- 1 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Paul Stirling is out and Ireland at 6/1 after 0.6 overs
- 2 Mins agoLorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Ireland at 5/0 after 0.4 overs
- 54 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 23 Feb 2025 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe squad -
Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys...Read More
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 28 (21)
Harry Tector 26 (17)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/12 (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 51/1 after 6 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 26 (18)
Harry Tector 22 (14)
Zimbabwe
Trevor Gwandu 0/10 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Ireland at 50/1 after 5.5 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! That's a poor ball. On the shorter side and outside off. Tucker slaps it over cover and it races away. Fifty up. Excellent start after losing an early wicket for the visitors.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 41/1 after 5 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Harry Tector 17 (11)
Lorcan Tucker 21 (15)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/6 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Harry Tector smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Ireland at 38/1 after 4.1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Short and wide, Harry Tector hangs back and slaps it over point for a boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 34/1 after 4 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 20 (13)
Harry Tector 12 (7)
Zimbabwe
Wellington Masakadza 0/15 (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Harry Tector smashed a Four on Wellington Masakadza bowling . Ireland at 27/1 after 3.2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR MORE! Back to back boundaries. Full, on off, Harry Tector stands tall and lifts it over mid off for another boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 19/1 after 3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Harry Tector 2 (3)
Lorcan Tucker 16 (11)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 1/18 (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Six on Richard Ngarava bowling . Ireland at 13/1 after 2.1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: SIX! Up and away! Short, on middle and leg, Lorcan Tucker stands tall and clatters it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 7/1 after 2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Harry Tector 0 (1)
Lorcan Tucker 6 (7)
Zimbabwe
Wellington Masakadza 0/1 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 6/1 after 1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Paul Stirling 1 (4)
Lorcan Tucker 5 (2)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 1/6 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Paul Stirling is out and Ireland at 6/1 after 0.6 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! c Tadiwanashe Marumani b Richard Ngarava.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Ireland at 5/0 after 0.4 overs
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Well played! On a length, outside off, Lorcan Tucker hangs back and cuts it magnificently through covers for a boundary.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.