    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland score after 7 overs is 57/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 23, 2025 5:34 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 57/1 after 7 overs, Lorcan Tucker at 28 runs and Harry Tector at 26 runs
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 23 Feb 2025 at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 23, 2025 5:34 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 57/1 after 7 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 28 (21)
    Harry Tector 26 (17)
    Zimbabwe
    Blessing Muzarabani 0/12 (2)

    Feb 23, 2025 5:29 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 51/1 after 6 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 26 (18)
    Harry Tector 22 (14)
    Zimbabwe
    Trevor Gwandu 0/10 (1)

    Feb 23, 2025 5:28 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Ireland at 50/1 after 5.5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! That's a poor ball. On the shorter side and outside off. Tucker slaps it over cover and it races away. Fifty up. Excellent start after losing an early wicket for the visitors.

    Feb 23, 2025 5:22 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 41/1 after 5 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Harry Tector 17 (11)
    Lorcan Tucker 21 (15)
    Zimbabwe
    Blessing Muzarabani 0/6 (1)

    Feb 23, 2025 5:19 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Harry Tector smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Ireland at 38/1 after 4.1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Short and wide, Harry Tector hangs back and slaps it over point for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2025 5:19 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 34/1 after 4 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 20 (13)
    Harry Tector 12 (7)
    Zimbabwe
    Wellington Masakadza 0/15 (2)

    Feb 23, 2025 5:16 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Harry Tector smashed a Four on Wellington Masakadza bowling . Ireland at 27/1 after 3.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR MORE! Back to back boundaries. Full, on off, Harry Tector stands tall and lifts it over mid off for another boundary.

    Feb 23, 2025 5:14 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 19/1 after 3 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Harry Tector 2 (3)
    Lorcan Tucker 16 (11)
    Zimbabwe
    Richard Ngarava 1/18 (2)

    Ryan Burl
    Ryan BurlZIM
    36 Runs
    M1
    HS36
    SR200.00
    Feb 23, 2025 5:11 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Six on Richard Ngarava bowling . Ireland at 13/1 after 2.1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: SIX! Up and away! Short, on middle and leg, Lorcan Tucker stands tall and clatters it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.

    Feb 23, 2025 5:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 7/1 after 2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Harry Tector 0 (1)
    Lorcan Tucker 6 (7)
    Zimbabwe
    Wellington Masakadza 0/1 (1)

    Feb 23, 2025 5:05 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 6/1 after 1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Paul Stirling 1 (4)
    Lorcan Tucker 5 (2)
    Zimbabwe
    Richard Ngarava 1/6 (1)

    Feb 23, 2025 5:05 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Paul Stirling is out and Ireland at 6/1 after 0.6 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! c Tadiwanashe Marumani b Richard Ngarava.

    Feb 23, 2025 5:04 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Ireland at 5/0 after 0.4 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! Well played! On a length, outside off, Lorcan Tucker hangs back and cuts it magnificently through covers for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2025 4:12 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

