Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sikandar Raza and co look to continue dream run vs high-flying WI

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Follow Latest Updates

Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe have announced themselves as a serious contender in T20 cricket, leaving behind their reputation as underdogs. They stormed through the group stage unbeaten, registering impressive wins against cricketing heavyweights like Australia and the host nation, Sri Lanka. Their journey, however, is about to get even tougher as they enter the Super 8 stage, where they will face the in-form West Indies side, another team yet to taste defeat in the tournament. West Indies, two-time T20 World Cup champions, have displayed the destructive power and flair that have long defined their brand of cricket. After dominating England and putting lower-ranked teams under pressure, they have established themselves as a team to fear. Shai Hope has been in sensational touch, amassing 155 runs with two half-centuries, while Shimron Hetmyer has provided the aggression and momentum from the No. 3 spot, contributing 134 runs. Leadership from Jason Holder, with seven wickets, and steady performances from Roston Chase have further strengthened their campaign. For Zimbabwe, confidence is at an all-time high. Their all-round abilities, combined with growing self-belief, have propelled them into a stage where the intensity and stakes are significantly higher than what they have experienced before. Young talents, particularly Brian Bennett, have emerged as key contributors. Bennett, with two fifties and 175 runs, leads Zimbabwe’s scoring charts and has been pivotal in their unbeaten run. One factor that could influence the clash is the venue. Zimbabwe’s matches in Sri Lanka presented them with challenging conditions, whereas the West Indies have been playing in India. The Wankhede Stadium, known for its shorter boundaries and relatively flat surface, may favor the power-hitting West Indies. This setup could test Zimbabwe’s bowlers, including Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, who have been leading the attack with nine and eight wickets respectively. As the stage is set for this Super 8 encounter, Zimbabwe will look to continue their fearless approach and prove they belong among the elite, while the West Indies will aim to impose their big-hitting brand of cricket and maintain their unbeaten streak. It promises to be a high-octane clash where experience meets fearless ambition. Squads: Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles ...Read More

