Zomato pokes fun at Pakistan cricket team with epic 'Burger, Pizza' tweet ahead of blockbuster India Asia Cup clash

The battle had long begun on social media, ever since the Asia Cup 2022 schedule was announced with the blockbuster India versus Pakistan clash in Dubai taking centre stage. But Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, Zomato, pulled off an epic tweet on Saturday, on the eve of the high-octane match, which reminded fans of Pakistan's loss against India in the 2019 World Cup at the Old Trafford.

India had won by 89 runs in Manchester in their World Cup group-stage tie. Following the loss, one of the Pakistan cricket team fans had alleged in a viral post saying, “I just came to know that the Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers last night. The Pakistani players should go for wrestling instead of cricket. Look at their fitness. We had so many hopes pinned on them and they were having pizza and burgers."

Reminding Pakistan fans of the same ahead of the blockbuster meeting, Zomato retweeted a post of Pakistan Cricket, where players are seen checking their mobile, and tweeted writing, "aaj raat ke kya plan? #burgerpizze."

Pressure however will be on the Indian side given they had lost to Pakistan just 10 months back at the very same venue in their 2021 T20 World Cup opener. Shaheen Shah Afridi's stellar spell with the new ball and an unbeaten stand from captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan to script a historic 10-wicket win against India. It was Pakistan's very first win against their arch-rivals in a World Cup meeting.

India however have history on their side. The last time India lost to Pakistan in Asia Cup was in 2014. And the Men in Blue, the seven-time Asia Cup winners, are presently on a 12-match winning streak in the tournament which includes two title wins.

