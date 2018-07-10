After Uttarakhand Congress chief skips CM meet, party legislator praises Rawat

Days after Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh skipped a chief minister’s meeting held to review development, a party legislator praised Trivendra Singh Rawat for approving most of the projects for her constituency, an indication that everything is not fine with the opposition party.

“The chief minister approved most of the proposals I put forward,” Congress MLA Mamta Rakesh representing Bhagwanpur told reporters on Monday. She was referring to the meeting Rawat chaired to review development works in the assembly constituencies in Haridwar district. “In fact, he asked officials to arrange for funds from a separate head for projects for which funds were not available,” she said.

Rakesh’s praise for the CM was in contrast to the Congress president choosing to stay away from a similar meeting Rawat had called on Saturday at the secretariat to review development works in the assembly constituencies in Dehradun.

Congress leader Surendra Aggrawral had sharply reacted stating Singh skipped the meeting because the CM’s office did not invite him. Singh represents the Chakrata assembly constituency.

The Congress chief also skipped the ‘mango-corn’ party organised by party veteran and former chief minister Harish Rawat here on Sunday. Significantly, the chief minister attended the party. The bonhomie between the political rivals was apparent as they greeted each other and Harish Rawat even offered the CM mangoes and corns to eat.

Singh’s absence from the party lent credence to reports about infighting in the opposition Congress. Such reports got further traction when Congress MLA Rakesh attended the meeting called by the CM to review development works in the assembly constituencies in Haridwar. She went even a step further praising Rawat for approving almost all her proposals for development in her constituency.

The BJP chose not to comment on some Congress leaders attending the meetings called by the CM and others choosing to stay away. “We won’t comment on that because it is their internal matter,” said state BJP general secretary Naresh Bansal.

“But a Congress legislator praising the chief minister for approving almost all her proposals relating to her constituency shows that he doesn’t discriminate against the opposition and is working for the development of the entire state.”

The Congress too appeared to go soft on the chief minister. “We appreciate that the chief minister approved all the proposals for development our legislator put forward,” said party leader Surendra Kumar. “We hope he continues to discharge his duty as a chief minister in that spirit in the future as well,” he said.