Dehradun schoolgirl gang rape: Accused who turned adult after 2 days ‘planned it’

In a shocking revelation in the incident of gang rape of the 16-year-old girl of a city-based boarding school by four boys of the same school, police investigating the case on Friday claimed that one of the four boys, who turned adult two days after the incident, planned the gang rape.

“One of the four accused boys who are accused of raping her had turned adult on August 16, two days after the incident. During investigations, it was found that it was he who planned the gang rape,” said SHO, Sahaspur, Naresh Rathod.

The boy, however, is treated a minor in the trial of the case, as he was minor when he committed the crime on August 14. He along with two other minor boys among the accused are at present in juvenile correctional home, Haridwar.

The five accused school administrative officials who have applied for bail would be present in the court for its hearing on September 24. However, the counsel of the victim, Aruna Negi Chauhan is hopeful that they would not be granted bail by the court considering the allegations on them.

“We are very hopeful that they would not be granted bail as it is a very heinous crime,” said Chauhan.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 00:10 IST