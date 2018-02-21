Gangotri launched as Swachh Iconic Place in Uttarakhand

The holy town of Gangotri has been launched as a Swachh Iconic Place (SIP) by the Centre, Union Drinking Water and Sanitation minister Uma Bharati said at an event in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday.

The SIP is a drive under the Swachh Bharat Mission and aims to improve the sanitation and cleanliness of 100 most iconic places in the country. No tourist location in Uttarakhand could make it to the list of 10 tourist destinations that were selected in the first phase of SIP. However, in November 2017, during the second phase of SIP, the holy towns of Gangotri and Yamunotri were made part of the project.

District magistrate, Uttarkashi, Dr Ashish Kumar Chauhan said, “The focus of the project will be to improve the basic infrastructure such as sanitation, waste collection, solar lamps, providing potable water, among others. Besides these, we will also carry out beautification of the place.”

Under the SIP, sites that have been selected will be jointly developed by the Union ministry of drinking water and sanitation, in collaboration with Union ministries of housing and urban affairs, tourism, culture, state governments, and public and private sector companies (under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects).

For Gangotri, the Oil and Natural Gas Limited (ONGC) has been selected as the CSR partner and the district administration has prepared a detailed project report for this.

“ONGC will provide us funds and the project will mostly be carried out as CSR activity. This will be a time-bound project and about Rs 4-5 crore will be spent every year on improving Gangotri’s cleanliness,” Chauhan said.

He added that the local authorities will also be tasked with maintenance of the facilities.

Asked if any new construction projects will come up under SIP, Chauhan said that no new construction will take place since the town falls under the eco-sensitive zone.

Meanwhile, during her visit to Uttarkashi, Uma Bharti also launched the Bagori Ganga Gram project and the New Swajal Project at Bagori village. The two projects are worth Rs 41.88 lakh.