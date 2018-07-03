Jewellery stolen from Pauri bus accident victims: Family members

Jewellery and belongings of many people who died in a bus accident in Pauri Garhwal were missing, family members said.

Forty-eight people died and 12 injured on Sunday when a private bus they were travelling in fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge near Gween village, close to Dhumakot, in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. The 28-seater bus was reportedly carrying 60 passengers.

Mahipal Singh, 30, a resident of Dallan village in Pauri, said his two aunts -- Bina Devi, 40, and Suman Devi, 35, -- died, and the jewellery they used to wear were missing from their bodies. Mahipal’s two uncles also died in the accident.

“A day before the accident, I was in my grandmother’s house at Bhouni village for a religious function. We were in deep mourning after seeing their bodies. After some time, we were shocked to find that my aunts’ bodies were without their jewellery,” he said. “The missing jewllery included gold bangles, earrings, necklaces, and rings.”

Mahipal said he and his family members could not believe how a person could stoop so low in tragic moments and steal jewellery. “Don’t know how that person who stole the jewellery from my aunts’ bodies got the courage to do such a heinous act.”

Sanjay Dhyani, another resident of Bhouni village, said villagers reached the spot to rescue the survivors. “We were shocked to know that when bodies were scattered around, one could think of stealing from them,” he said.

“The family members of the deceased couldn’t think of lodging a complaint with police, as they are in mourning. God will punish those who did that despicable act,” said Dhyani who runs a general store seven kms away from the accident spot.