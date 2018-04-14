NH-74 scam: After officials, now farmers on SIT radar

A special investigative team (SIT), probing the ₹300-crore NH 74 scam, is planning to obtain property attachment order from court against absconding farmers who have allegedly taken high compensation from the NHAI.

The scam involves compensations in crores of rupees to farmers for agricultural land, acquired for NH 74 expansion in Udham Singh Nagar, at commercial rates.

The SIT has so far arrested 20 people, including four sub divisional magistrate rank officers. Two farmers Charan Singh and Omprakash are also in jail for obtaining fatty compensation after getting land use changed in back date causing fraud.

Bank accounts of several farmers, who have obtained 10 fold compensation for commercial land on their agricultural land, already been frozen by the SIT. Some of the farmers have already become government witness against accused of the scam.

According to police, eight farmers of Jaspur and Kashipur, who obtained fatty compensation, are on the run to evade arrest. They are now under the radar of the SIT.

The SIT has conducted raids in the past to arrest them but failed. It obtained non-bailable warrant against them when failed to arrest.

According to sources in police, two of the farmers have deposited some amount in a bank account opened by the special land acquisition officer’s office in Rudrapur for such farmers who intend to return fatty compensation.

This account was opened in SBI in February after getting permission of a special court.

Sadanand Date, senior superintendent of police, US Nagar, said, “The SIT has conducted raids to arrest these farmers but in vain. Now, police will obtain attachment of property orders against such farmers.”

“As far as probe of Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Kichha and Sitarganj tehsil, it is underway and we are waiting for Forensic Science Laboratory, Dehradun’s report for further action against the accused,” he said.