Home / Delhi News / 1,025 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi’s tally above 1.28 lakh; death toll now 3,777

1,025 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi’s tally above 1.28 lakh; death toll now 3,777

The number of active cases on Friday was 13,681, down from 14,554, the previous day.  Till date, the highest-single day spike for Delhi is 3,947, reported on June 23.

delhi Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Delhi recorded 1,025 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said.

Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin issued Friday evening.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 3,745 on Thursday.

The Friday bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,777 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,28,389.

