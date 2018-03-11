18-year-old woman bludgeons mother to death in Ghaziabad

A 38-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday after her 18-year-old daughter allegedly bludgeoned her with rods at their Ghaziabad residence on March 9, police said.

The victim’s husband lodged a complaint against his daughter and her female teacher at the Kavi Nagar police station. He alleged that his daughter was in a relationship with her teacher and wanted to run away with her.

The police lodged an FIR under IPC section 304, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against the 18-year-old and her 35-year-old teacher.

The victim’s husband said his daughter attacked her mother on Friday when both were alone in their residence.

“My daughter attacked my wife with sticks and rods, which led to severe injuries to her head. My daughter fled the spot and my wife was bleeding heavily when my younger daughter arrived from school. My daughter wanted to run away with her female teacher. Both were in a relationship for since over three months and we had objected to it. We had no altercation for any other reason,” the victim’s husband said.

After the younger daughter found her mother severely injured, a call was made to the police and the woman was rushed to a hospital and later referred to a hospital in Delhi where she succumbed on Sunday.

The father said his daughter had run away with her teacher around two months back and the family had to seek help from police to bring her back. “Her teacher is separated from her husband and living alone. After attacking my wife, she is absconding. I am sure she has gone to her teacher,” he added.

He said that due to the alleged relationship, he had to discontinue his daughter’s studies in Class 11 as the teacher was employed at the same school.

The family stays at a locality under Kavi Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad and woman’s father operates a transport business. He forwarded a police complaint, naming his daughter and her female teacher, on Sunday morning after the woman succumbed at the hospital.

“We have registered the FIR and searching for the young woman and her teacher. The family has alleged that the girl attacked her mother because of the relationship between the two women. It is a subject matter of investigation,” said Samarjeet Singh, station house officer, Kavi Nagar police station.