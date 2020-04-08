20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory

delhi

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:49 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city and no movement of people will be allowed in those areas. Delhi has recorded 669 positive cases so far with 93 cases reported today. There have also been nine deaths; however, no reports of any death in the last 24 hours.

In another decision, the government made it compulsory for people to wear masks while stepping out of their homes.

“Total 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi and were sealed. Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit these areas,” Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

These areas include Gali No. 6, L-1ST Sangam Vihar; Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar; Mandawli Gali No. 1; Pandav Nagar H Block Gali No. 1; Khichdipur Gali No. 1-3; Kishan Kunj Ext Gali No. 4; two apartments in IP Extension -- Vardhaman, Mayur Dhwaj; and Mansara Apartment in Vasundhra Enclave,Krishan Kunj among others.

The deputy CM said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

“The areas will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure door-to-door delivery of essential items,” Sisodia said.

According to the Health Ministry, an area with 10 or more cases of an infection is called a cluster and if multiple clusters develop in any region it has the potential to spread the infection further and is called a hotspot.

However, for coronavirus, it is an emerging term and even an area with one positive case can be called a hotspot, depending upon the possibility of the spread in that area, the Health Department said.

After an area is declared a hotspot or has the capacity to be a hotspot, the authorities have the right to restrict the movement of the people and seal the area making it a containment zone -- locking down a defined geographic area to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The containment zones, created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading, are announced by the office of the district magistrate. It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies.

The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly. So far, several pockets in the city have been declared containment zones, including parts of Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden, Vasundhara Enclave, Kalyanpuri, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj, Khichripur, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Patparganj.