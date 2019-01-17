26-year-old woman in Delhi alleges gang-rape by 3 in car, one arrested

A 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was gangraped in a car by a man known to her and two of his friends in Anand Vihar on Monday night. Police said they have arrested the man and efforts are on to trace the other two.

According to the police, a call was received by the Anand Vihar police control room that a man and a woman are fighting near a shopping mall. When a police team reached the spot, they found a woman and the man near a Fortuner car, a senior officer said.

“On questioning, the woman alleged that the man has raped her in the car. Both were brought to the police station and the woman gave a written complaint against the man alleging gang-rape. She said there were two other men in the car and that they also raped her,” a senior officer, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said.

The woman told the police that the man, who was known to her, had called her to meet him near the mall.

“He then asked her to get into the car. He locked it and started touching her inappropriately. She said when she resisted, he raped her. She also alleged that the other men raped her,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav confirmed that they have registered a case of gang-rape. “We have arrested the man. The role of the other two men is being looked into,” Yadav said.

A police officer probing the incident said the accused is 30 years old and belongs to Bagpath in Uttar Pradesh. “He is in the textile business. The woman alleged that the two other men were his friends. However, when a police team reached the spot, the two suspects were not there,” the officer said.

