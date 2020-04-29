e-paper
3 out of 529 journalists that tested for Covid detected positive : Delhi CM

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 3,314 on Tuesday, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day.

delhi Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:52 IST
New Delhi
Last week, the Delhi government had set up a centre for testing of media persons working in the national capital, after 53 scribes tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said three out of 529 media persons, who gave their swab samples recently, have tested positive for Covid-19. He wished a speedy recovery to those found to be infected with novel coronavirus.

“Am so happy to share only 3 out of 529 media persons tested have been detected positive. My best wishes to all of you. Your work is very important esp during a pandemic. Those who have been detected positive, I am praying for your speedy recovery,” Kejriwal tweeted.

