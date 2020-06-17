e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 503 isolation coaches in Delhi, 960 overall; Railways ramp up Covid-19 treatment infra

503 isolation coaches in Delhi, 960 overall; Railways ramp up Covid-19 treatment infra

The units are among the 960 converted coaches deployed in five different states in an effort to augment medical care facilities for Covid-19 patients.

delhi Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:57 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The Railways has deployed 33 coaches in Delhi Cantonment, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 21 at Safdarjung station, 13 each at Tughlaqabad and Shahdara, and 26 at Patel Nagar.
The Railways has deployed 33 coaches in Delhi Cantonment, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 21 at Safdarjung station, 13 each at Tughlaqabad and Shahdara, and 26 at Patel Nagar.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Railways has deployed 503 isolation coaches in Delhi at nine different stations days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

The units are among the 960 converted coaches deployed in five different states in an effort to augment medical care facilities for Covid-19 patients.

While Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station has got 267 such coaches deployed at its seven platforms, there 50 each in Shakur Basti and Sarai Rohilla.

The Railways has deployed 33 coaches in Delhi Cantonment, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 21 at Safdarjung station, 13 each at Tughlaqabad and Shahdara, and 26 at Patel Nagar.

A total of 960 isolation coaches have been deployed so far -- 503 in Delhi, 372 in Uttar Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh and five in Madhya Pradesh, the officials said.

tags
top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In