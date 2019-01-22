Arrest of south Delhi man in migration racket shatters dreams of cushy life abroad

In the narrow lanes of Dr Ambedkar Nagar Colony, barely a few kilometres away from south Delhi’s upscale Greater Kailash and Vasant Kunj neighbourhoods, youngsters weave dreams of going abroad from a very early age.

From posters offering diplomas and degrees that promise a job overseas to advertisements of clothing brands that offer a “velinattavar (foreigner)” look, their dreams of a “better life” are fed and nurtured.

On Friday, these dreams were interrupted when police arrived to search the flat of a man named Prabhu Dhandapani.

Prabhu, 29, was not at home on that day. He was in Kerala where the police suspected him of being involved in illegally sending people to New Zealand on a boat. The Kerala Police reportedly found 70 bags full of clothes and identification cards near a harbour in Kochi on the basis of which the raids were conducted. On Saturday, based on the preliminary findings, Prabhu was arrested.

While the boat reportedly carried over 200 people and set sail on January 12, police are yet to verify its present status.

Back at the colony, residents were reluctant to speak about Prabhu, who some fondly referred to as ‘anna’ (elder brother).

“We do not know much about Prabhu. He wasn’t very outgoing but very friendly. He was the go-to person for all young people who wanted to do well in life,” said 45-year-old Sarasamma, who lives a block away from Prabhu.

The arrest led to police teams frequenting the colony, questioning anyone who has ever contacted Prabhu or his associates in an attempt to travel abroad.

Residents said Prabhu’s flat and an adjacent flat, which was shared by three men, has remained shut for the last two weeks. Nobody found it suspicious though, until the police came calling.

Twenty-two-year-old Sreenath said “Prabhu” anna had moved to the neighbourhood only around two years ago but gained popularity among the youngsters because of his “high contacts”.

“He knew what courses to take in college and which government departments to approach for getting documents. We would often talk to him about career possibilities abroad and how we can help our families if such opportunities come our way,” Sreenath said.

Most residents believe Prabhu’s reported claims before the police that he was not involved in the racket but was, in fact, supposed to be a passenger on the journey to New Zealand. He reportedly claimed that he was late and so could not get on board.

His arrest has come as a jolt to several families in the colony who have family members in foreign countries and those trying to get their loved ones abroad.

“My husband works at a bakery in New Zealand,” said Sayma Azim, who sells vegetables to feed her family of six. “Will they send people back after this case? They are making travel extremely difficult, especially for poor people like us.”

The case has also been a shocker for Asiya, whose family has been saving money for the last six months to send her youngest brother to Australia.

“Agents ask for a lot of money. But if we can get him there in any way our lives will be made,” she said.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:05 IST