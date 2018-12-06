‘Because teacher scolded her’, says family after 14-year-old found hanging

A Class 7 student allegedly committed suicide at her house in west Delhi’s Inderpuri on Monday as she was upset after being scolded by one of her teachers at school, her family have told police.

According to police, the 14-year-old was found hanging in her room by her family members early in the morning on Monday before she was about to leave for school.

Police are talking to the family members, friends and staff of the school to know more. The suicide note she left behind is also being ascertained, they said.

“It happened three days ago. We are probing the exact reason behind the suicide. It is still not clear,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:10 IST