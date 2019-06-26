Connaught Place to be traffic-free on June 30, July 1

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will, on a trial basis, make the Inner Circle of Connaught Place traffic-free on Sunday and Monday (June 30 and July 1), instead of this weekend as earlier planned.

NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said the plan was tweaked on the request of traders.

A senior official from the civic body said Kumar had visited Connaught Place on Monday along with other officials to inspect the area to implement the traffic-free plan on a trial basis.

The plan is being implemented by the NDMC along with Delhi traffic police, the Raahgiri Foundation and other stakeholders. HT is the media partner in the CP Raahgiri event, which was revived last month after a hiatus of two years.

The initial plan was to completely stop the entry of vehicle to the Inner Circle. But this, sources said, is likely to be changed.

While the traders’ body has agreed to the experiment, the association has made it clear that it the Inner Circle should be kept open to vehicular traffic. The New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) has been opposing the plan ever since it was announced by the NDMC.

The body had also written to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and Urban development ministry, stating that banning vehicles on weekend will hamper their business.

“The traders’ body had met us and requested that the pedestrian-friendly pilot plan in Connaught Place be held on this Sunday and Monday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. They said if the pilot plan is implemented on both days of the weekend, then their business will suffer. So, we have agreed to their request,” Kumar said.

But the association has suggested a reworked “traffic circulation plan”.

“The entry to Inner Circle will be from Janpath and exit will be from Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Entry to Inner Circle from all remaining radials will be closed for vehicular traffic. There will be barricades placed near the tabletop crossing between blocks to ensure smooth pedestrian movement,” Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders’ Association, said.

Kumar said modalities of how to implement the pedestrianisation in CP would be discussed in a meeting with the traders and traffic police Wednesday.

Bhargava added, “We have agreed to make Connaught Place a more pedestrian-friendly market. The experiment will be carried out on Sunday and Monday, but all parking lots will be open.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 05:15 IST