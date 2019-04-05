Delhi BJP blames water tanker mafia for supply shortage, slams government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that the water tanker mafia is still active in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has not been able to check corruption in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

BJP Delhi MLA Vijender Gupta, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said, “Nearly 47% of water supply does not reach intended areas, as per the DJB’s official data. That means, the tanker mafia is primarily responsible for water theft. They are filling up tankers by tapping the main water supply lines. Most of the water tankers don’t have global positioning system (GPS) devices and the DJB can’t track them.”

The BJP also targeted the AAP government for sitting on development projects for which funding was received from international agencies like the Japan International Co-operation Agency.

“The Delhi Jal Board has got funding from two international agencies to the tune of ₹4,200 crore — for water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal. The Asian Development Bank had approved ₹2,200 crore for the Wazirabad water treatment plant and Japan International Co-operation Agency had approved ₹2,000 crore for water improvement at Chandrawal water treatment plant. But the government has failed to implement both projects. This speaks volumes of the Kejriwal government’s inefficiency and its failure in addressing the water crisis,” Gupta said.

While the government has been carrying out work to lay the pipelines in various areas, especially in unauthorised colonies, the BJP said little is being done to address the water shortage. The Bharatiya Janata Party said the government has not taken any measures to improve the supply in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party refused to comment on Gupta’s allegations.

Dinesh Mohaniya, vice-chairperson, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), said, “We had issued tenders for the project at Chandrawal plant, but we had got just one bid. But we can’t allot the work due to the model code of conduct being in place. At Wazirabad, we have floated tenders. As for global positioning system (GPS) devices on tankers, most tankers have such device. The contract for GPS monitoring came to an end recently. We will start the tendering process soon.”

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 05:42 IST