Delhi deputy CM Sisodia diagnosed with dengue, shifted to ICU of Max Saket hospital

Manish Sisodia’s condition had improved on Thursday morning, and he was moved to a ward in Lok Nayak later in the day, hospital officials said.

delhi Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:07 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sisodia was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday night, government officials said.
         

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lok Nayak hospital on Wednesday evening after a spike in fever and dip in oxygen saturation, was tested positive for on Thursday. He was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday night, government officials said.

Sisodia had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Sisodia’s condition had improved on Thursday morning, and he was moved to a ward in Lok Nayak later in the day, hospital officials said.

Delhi government officials did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

“The minister was admitted to the hospital with high fever and low oxygen saturation. He was being monitored in the ICU and was put on oxygen support while various tests were conducted. It was found that he had low platelet count which led to the doctors to believe he might have a co-infection of dengue,” a senior doctor from Lok Nayak hospital.

Sisodia has slightly elevated blood pressure, a co-morbidity known to increase the risk of severe Covid-19 disease.

The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14, when he tweeted, “Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessing I will recover fully and return to work soon.”

He is the second minister in the Delhi government to contract Covid-19 after health minister Satyendar Jain in June.

