Delhi government makes 100% recycling of water mandatory in all its schools

After rain water harvesting, the Delhi government has proposed to make zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system mandatory in all schools runs by it.

Through the initiative, the government aims to save water by recycling and reusing it by using waste water for activities for which fresh water is used in school compounds.

Even as government-run schools in the city are yet to implement rain water harvesting, the proposal for the ZLD system has been approved and is likely to be notified later this month.

“The proposal to make ZLD mandatory will be notified within a month. We plan to start with government schools as they have more area to utilise the waste water in their large compounds such as watering lawns. The idea is to put even the last drop of water to use by recycling waste water from kitchens and toilets, among others,” said Dinesh Mohaniya, vice-chairman, Delhi Jal Board.

The government plans to extend the model to public-private schools if it takes off well in government-run schools, he said. “Schools will be given 90 days’ time to install the system. This is to ensure that only waste and recycled water is used in the compound and usage of fresh water be limited to basic requirements,” Mohaniya said.

The ZLD system pertains to installation of facilities (equipment) for recycling waste water which could be used for purposes other than human consumption. In 2016 the Centre had proposed introducing the ZLD system for industries generating hazardous liquid discharge.

While the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier directed all educational institutions in the national Capital to install rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in their premises, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently announced that the cabinet had directed for RWH to be made mandatory for all government buildings.

According to experts, recycling water is the way forward for the future and it cannot not be done effectively without RWH.

Also, the efficiency of the various systems has to be ensured from time to time for saving water.

“This is a good beginning. There is no escape from recycling used water as sources of water are becoming scarcer day by day. There are different techniques to install ZLD systems such as constructed wetlands or small, mechanised plants. Depending on the level of treatment, the water could be sued for groundwater discharge or horticulture, among others. However, the government needs to ensure implementation of both, rain water harvesting and recycling at the same time, to achieve ZLD,” said Manu Bhatnagar, principal director, natural heritage, INTACH.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 04:18 IST