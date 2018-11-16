Delhi HC allows woman to choose transman over her parents, husband

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed a 24-year-old woman to go with her friend, a transman, stating she was an adult and under the Constitution, she had the freedom of choice.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal noted that the woman had expressed her willingness to go with her friend, a transman (female by birth but identifies as a man), and did not want to stay with her parents.

The court’s order came while disposing of a habeas corpus plea filed by the 38-year-old transman seeking directions to the cops to produce the woman, who was allegedly being confined forcibly at her parents’ home.

The transman met the woman 18 months ago when he worked at an east Delhi salon.The woman was married but left her husband last month following marital discord. She filed a case of domestic violence against her husband.

At the earlier hearing on Tuesday, the court has asked Delhi Police to produce the woman from the alleged confinement of her parents.

On Thursday, she was produced in court where she stated that she wanted to go with her friend. She refused to go either with her husband or her family. Her husband was also present in the court.

Following this, the court said the woman was at complete liberty to go with anyone she wanted because she was an adult and that there was no law to prevent her from fulfilling her wishes.

The woman, who began to live with the petitioner, was allegedly taken away by her parents against her wishes on November 6.

