Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme

Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme

delhi Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
In wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the water bill waiver scheme of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been extended by three months, the water utility’s vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.

People can now avail of the scheme up to September 30 this year. Earlier, the scheme was limited till June 30.

“The scheme will benefit large number of people, who could not avail of it due to lockdown restrictions,” said Chadha.

Under the scheme, all households with a functional water meter will be entitled to receive a 100% rebate on the late payment surcharge (LPSC) that is applied at a rate of 5% on the pending bill amount every month. The 100% waiver on LPSC is also applicable to commercial consumers.

Besides, the extended deadline will also be applicable to slab-wise waiver of accumulated arrears for all domestic consumers (individual and bulk) depending on the category of neighborhood. For instance, houses in category E, F, G and H receive a 100% waiver on the entire water bill arrear.

