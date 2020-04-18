Delhi Police chargesheets Sharjeel Imam for alleged seditious speech, abetting riots at Jamia Millia

delhi

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:27 IST

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam on Saturday for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the new citizenship law, officials said.

Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13.

Two days after the speech, Jamia students clashed with police during a march against the amended law.

A senior police officer said the first charge sheet in the case was filed against the rioters and sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC (Sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked.

A supplementary charge sheet has now been filed in the Saket court, the officer added.

Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28.