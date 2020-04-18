e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police chargesheets Sharjeel Imam for alleged seditious speech, abetting riots at Jamia Millia

Delhi Police chargesheets Sharjeel Imam for alleged seditious speech, abetting riots at Jamia Millia

Sharjeel Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28 in connection with a case related to violence in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia in December, 2019.

delhi Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Decmeber, 2019.
File photo of Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Decmeber, 2019. (REUTERS)
         

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam on Saturday for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the new citizenship law, officials said.

Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13.

Two days after the speech, Jamia students clashed with police during a march against the amended law.

A senior police officer said the first charge sheet in the case was filed against the rioters and sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC (Sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked.

A supplementary charge sheet has now been filed in the Saket court, the officer added.

Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news