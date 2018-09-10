Delhi’s North,South corporation eateries may have to declare ‘jhatka-halal meat’

The north and south civic corporations have decided to come up with a proposal that makes it mandatory for

restaurants in their jurisdiction to put up boards specifying if they are serving halal or ‘jhatka’ meat.

The development comes a week after the East Delhi Municipal Corporation passed a similar resolution.

The mayors of north and south Corporations said they will soon hold meetings with the health department and bring a proposal in the standing committee and house meeting for final approval.

North Corporation mayor Adesh Gupta said, “We received a letter from the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary RP Singh recently, demanding that the three civic agencies in city bring a proposal making it mandatory for restaurants to display boards mentioning the kind of meat served. There are Sikh residents who do not eat halal meat. The decision has been taken to ensure that their religious sentiments are not hurt.”

Earlier, on August 30, the east Corporation’s standing committee had passed a resolution stating that it will be mandatory for all east Delhi restaurants to display a written message on whether they serve ‘jhatka’ or halal meat.

South Corporation mayor Narendra Chawla, said, “If the shops selling raw meat display such boards, then why can’t restaurants serving non-vegetarian dishes do the same? The consumer has the right to know what they are eating.”

Anil Lakra, leader of opposition and councillor from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, “This is just a political stunt to win the confidence of different

communities.”

Hindustan Times contacted the National Restaurants Association, a collective of restaurants in Delhi, which declined to comment.

