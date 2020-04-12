Delhi: Sale tokens, shifting bazars to aid mandi crowd control in markets

delhi

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:48 IST

To control crowding in wholesale vegetable markets amid the lockdown to contain Covid-19 spread, the administration has come up with a slew of measures, such as relocating markets, staggering sale timings and issuing tokens for customers. The Delhi government has drafted a policy in this regard.

Over the last 48 hours, several such rearrangements were done at the Azadpur, Keshopur, Najafgarh and Mehrauli markets. While the first two have been subjected to staggered timings, the others have been relocated to more spacious zones, to ensure better social distancing.

“The Najafgarh mandi was located in a cramped space, which often witnessed a crowd even during the lockdown. It has been shifted to a spacious area in the vicinity to ensure better social distancing norms,” said Rahul Singh, district magistrate (South-West).

The Delhi government on Saturday directed the relocation of the Mehrauli vegetable mandi to Mehrauli bus terminal. The wholesale market was shifted to its new location by Sunday morning, where the local police had designated areas for vendors, ensuring a safe distance from one another. Markings were also made for the general public, to ensure six-foot gaps among them.

District magistrate (South), BM Mishra, said, “Meticulous planning was done to temporarily relocate the Mehrauli mandi near the DTC bus terminal. The subdivisional magistrate and her team worked round the clock to make it happen.”

Delhi Police officials said that personnel have been deployed around the market to ensure that the norms are followed. Besides manual inspections, the police are also keeping a check on the mandis using drones.

Other vegetable and fruit markets in the city are also following strict precautionary measures to ensure social distancing during this pandemic.

In Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, Asia’s largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has decided to allow sales in shifts. From Monday, the market will allow the sale of vegetables between 6am and 11am, while fruits will be sold from 2pm to 6pm.

Deepak Shinde, district magistrate (North), directed Delhi Police and the APMC in Azadpur to ensure the introduction of a token system for customers.

“Tokens will be distributed for all customers coming to the market. Joint enforcement teams of police and mandi officials will monitor all activities, and a public address system will be installed in all sheds to ensure proper communication,” an order issued by Shinde on Saturday read.

Anil Malhotra, a member of APMC, “Different orders are issued every day. We were asked to operate from alternative sheds to ensure distance is maintained between vendors. However, while the government is coming up with all these orders, no one is listening to the actual woes of wholesalers. The market area is yet to be cleaned or sanitised. We are being asked to open shops compulsorily every day and our safety is at stake.”

The Azadpur mandi gets a daily supply of 15,000 tonnes of vegetables, but over the last two weeks, the supply has dropped to 9,000-10,000 tonnes every day, because of the lockdown restrictions.

In the Keshopuram mandi too, the police have issued orders for staggered timings. For the internal dealings, including supple of stock to the market, 5am to noon is the designated timing, while traders will be allowed to cater to customers only between noon and 7pm, and no commercial vehicle will be allowed to park in the market area beyond a “validated period”.

“The mandi will be completely sanitised and we will conduct a verification of vendors and buyers before entry. The local authorities have also been asked to remove stray animals from the mandi area,” a notice issued by the local police unit read.