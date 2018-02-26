Delhi: Woman attacked after she chases pickpockets, husband stabbed to death for trying to save her

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening, allegedly by four men for allegedly resisting a pickpocketing in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near Pragati Maidan in central Delhi and then attempting to nab the pickpockets.

Identified by his first name, Amarjeet was returning home after visiting Delhi zoo with his wife Manju, brother, and four-year-old son in a DTC bus on route number 405 (plying between Badarpur Border and Mori Gate terminal).

Police said Manju saw one of the four men travelling together stealing her husband’s mobile and deboarding the bus. Manju showed exemplary courage when she chased the pickpockets for almost 50 metres on the road and caught hold of one of them, police said.

The other three alleged pickpockets first attacked Manju with a knife in a bid to release their associate from her clutches. However, she did not lose her grip and continued fighting with the men despite suffering injuries. When Amarjeet ran to his wife’s rescue, one of the pickpockets stabbed him in his chest because of which he died.

Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said three of the four alleged attackers were arrested but the fourth suspect escaped and remained absconding till Monday night. The absconding man is in possession of Amarjeet’s mobile.

“Two of them, identified as Suraj, 20, and Sumit, 25, were caught on the spot with the help of the public and police staff. Their interrogation led to the arrest of another suspect, Ajit, 24, from his hideout in east Delhi’s Shahdara following raids,” said Verma.

Amarjeet, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was living in a rented home in outer Delhi’s Nilothi with his family. Verma said Amarjeet worked as a labourer.

On Sunday afternoon, a police officer said, Amarjeet, with his family, went to the zoo and at around 6.30pm, they boarded a DTC bus to reach the nearest Metro station.

According to Verma, the pickpockets were following the family from zoo itself. They too boarded the bus and stood close to Amarjeet. On the way, one of the pickpockets stole Amarjeet’s mobile from his pants.

“Manju noticed the theft and alerted her husband. As they raised an alarm, the four men deboarded the bus. Manju jumped out of the bus, chased the men and caught one of them. His associates injured her in a bid to set him free,” said the officer.

Verma said Suraj stabbed Amarjeet in his chest when he tried to help his wife and catch the pickpockets. “Some passersby came to the rescue of the couple and overpowered two of the attackers,” added Verma. The couple was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where Amarjeet was declared brought dead.

A case of murder and under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Tilak Marg police station.