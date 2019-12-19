Dense fog, road blockades by police grounds hundreds at Delhi airport

delhi

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 15:36 IST

Hundreds of flyers were stranded at Delhi’s international airport on Thursday morning as dense fog disrupted incoming and departing flights for more than 4 hours. Met officials, however, said prior information and better preparations helped them minimize the effect of fog on scheduled flight operations. Many residents of Gurugram also failed to catch their flights as police tightened checking at border areas leading to heavy traffic jams on NH8 and MG Road.

RK Jenamani, head of the IGI airport Met department said that the visibility dropped to 100 meters and Runway Visual Range was recorded at 125 meters leading to CAT III operations.

Jenamani said the airport witnessed low visibility between 5 am and 9 am. “We had advanced information which helped us minimize the effect on flights. The ATC and airlines were also informed in advance,” he said.

Officials from Delhi airport said that many flights were affected due to fog but flight operations continued at a slow pace. Since morning, only one incoming flight from Jaipur needed to be diverted because of non-CAT III compliant crew onboard. Many flights have also been delayed but exact number will be compiled later in the day, the official said, adding that no cancellations were reported.

Officials said adequate arrangements of additional seating arrangements, real time flight timings and deployment of marshals in forecourt area and in parking are in place to ensure minimum inconvenience to people.

Airport operator, DIAL, also tweeted requests to the flyers to get in touch with their airlines to get the latest update about flight schedules.

Many passengers also missed their flights because of traffic restrictions in place at Delhi-Haryana border in Gurugram. It also delayed 16 flights. IndiGo ended up cancelling 19 flights because its crew was stuck in the jam at the border with Gurugram.

Raman Krishnamoorthy, an IT professional from Manesar said his son missed his flight to Kolkata because they couldn’t reach Delhi airport in time.

“My son is an artist and had to go to Kolkata by a AirAsia flight regarding official work. We started from our house at 9 am to catch a 12.30 flight. We tried taking NH8 and even MG Road but got stuck in traffic and could not reach the airport,” he said.

Many airlines also tweeted updating their passengers about traffic congestion on the way to the airport from Gurugram.

“There is heavy traffic congestion on the Delhi Gurgaon highway. Passengers are advised to keep a check on live traffic while travelling to Delhi airport,” SpiceJet tweeted.

A Delhi police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that because of stringent checking at borders traffic congestion on roads to the airport have been reported. Deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Sanjay Bhatia said there are no restrictions on anyone coming to the airport. “Our security is intact to ensure adequate safety for all,” he said.