DMRC on track to be world’s first 100% solar-powered metro

Delhi Metro is now a step closer to powering all its operations with solar energy.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday started receiving solar power from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa Solar Power Project, kick-starting an initiative to be the world’s first 100% green energy rail network.

The DMRC on Thursday said the Metro received 27 megawatts (MW) power from the MP-based project and will gradually increase it to 99 MW. “The power received from Rewa will be utilised for the operational as well as auxiliary requirement of Delhi Metro. Till now, the solar power generated by the roof top plants installed in DMRC premises were utilised for the auxiliary requirements such as lighting and air conditioning of stations and depots,” the statement read.

At present, DMRC uses solar energy for almost 60% of its electricity needs. It plans to run all its operations on solar by 2021.

Once this is done, it would become the world’s first 100% green energy metro rail network.

To mark the beginning of this new arrangement, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh travelled on a solar powered Metro train from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station to Central Secretariat on the Violet Line along with Manu Srivastava, chairperson, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL), Upendra Tripathi, Director General, International Solar Alliance and other senior officials.

Metro officials said DMRC on an average would receive 345 million units (MU) of power from Rewa every year. Last year, Delhi Metro used 1092 MU electricity to run the 373-km network.

“We are likely to start getting 99 MW solar energy from the 750 MW park in Rewa from May 2019,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Delhi Metro expects to save over Rs 41 crore with the shift to solar energy.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 06:33 IST