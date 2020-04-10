Fear, concern in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar, a residential hub of medicos

delhi

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:44 IST

Thirty-two-year-old Sushil Kumar rubs clean the last orange from his bag and places it on top to pinnacle his pyramid of oranges. Finally looking up after completing this elaborate exercise, Kumar tends to a group of customers waiting patiently for him to dole out their orders.

Despite the Capital’s lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19, the lanes of South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar are busy with people going out to buy medicines, fruits, vegetables and basic groceries. Some are seen just walking around with large bags over their shoulders.

“Many doctors and nurses live here. They are either coming back from their duties or going to them. This place is usually bustling with activity despite movement restrictions,” said Kumar, adjusting his face mask.

With central government hospitals such as Safdarjung and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) just a kilometre away, Gautam Nagar, a middle-class neighbourhood adjacent to several posh south Delhi neighbourhoods, has become a hub of young doctors and nurses looking for cheap housing near their workplace.

Residents say house owners have been renting out to healthcare professionals for years now. However, over the last two days, many medicos living in the area have been gripped with fear. Videos of two doctors narrating their horrors of being roughed up by a local while they were out buying oranges, has been circulating all over. In hospital groups, doctors residing in these areas have been asked to “lay low” and “not engage with the general public”.

“We are out there risking our lives to save people and when we come home, this is what we have to face?” said Sheeba Panamketty, a junior resident at Safdarjung Hospital, who lives in Gautam Nagar with four other doctors.

While Panamketty voices her fear, the owner of a grocery shop where she has placed an order for two water cans, clarifies that the incident with the doctors took place at the neighbouring Gulmohar Enclave.

Carefully maintaining distance while talking, Panamketty says, “The shift timings are so erratic that we have no other option but to shop for essential items whenever we find the time. We do everything we can to ensure our own safety and of the people around us.”

Other healthcare professionals living nearby too say that they do feel threatened since the attack on the two doctors at the marketplace. “There is confusion among the general public that any doctor nearby is on the Covid-19 team, which is not the case. Besides, there is anxiety among people here, which is understandable, but it’s equally difficult for us,” said Akanksha Nidhi, a doctor who lives here.

Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, employed with a private medical facility and a resident of Gautam Nagar, said that people by and large do have apprehensions about living in the same neighbourhood as those from the medical fraternity at this time, as the latter has a greater degree of exposure to the contagious Sars-Cov-2. “This has emerged as a common sentiment, that people look at doctors with a suspicion of being infected. While some hospitals are planning for make-shift arrangements for their Covid-19 teams within the hospital compound or at a place nearby, proper facilities are required for an extended stay to ensure the medical personnel don’t have to come back home during this period,” said Bhatti.

Dhriti Singla, a resident of the area, said the hospital administration or the government should provide doctors with alternative accommodation until the Covid-19 outbreak is brought under control. “We are not against doctors; they are doing a great job by saving so many lives in the time of this pandemic. However, there is a fear that the community could suffer. There are old people and children living here,” she said.

Amid uncertainty on both sides, the administration is trying to assure residents of their safety while they stay at home during the lockdown, in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said the area is being patrolled intensively and announcements are being made urging people to not panic or take the law in their hands in any situation. “We are urging people to maintain social distancing norms and will ensure strict action against anyone breaching the rules of the lockdown,” the DCP said.

The municipal body is also ensuring that residents are at peace with each other. Anil Kumar Sharma, a local councillor, said the incident of violence against the doctors was a “one-off” case. “This colony’s main income is rent from tenants, many of whom are medical professionals. Why would anyone want to upset their tenants and ruin their income? This area is safe; women can walk in and out without fear at any time of the night. We assure them (doctors) that we will keep them safe while they fight for everyone’s safety,” Sharma said.

While many shop owners, especially after Wednesday’s incident, have been supportive and are ensuring that essential items reach the doorsteps of medical professionals living here, there are some who are hesitant about living in close proximity with healthcare professionals who are at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

“Doctors in our society are treated like gods. I have told all my delivery agents to ensure that orders from medical professionals are delivered on priority. We are all with them in fighting this pandemic,” said Manohar Lal, the owner of a grocery store in the area.