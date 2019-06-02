Heatwave continues in Delhi, power demand peaks

While the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions on Saturday for the third consecutive day, the day temperature came down by a notch from yesterday’s, which was the season’s hottest so far.

On Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory, taken to be the representative of Delhi, recorded the maximum temperature as 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s normal and around one 1.3 degrees below yesterday’s 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s peak power demand on Saturday touched 6,462 MW — the highest so far this summer — at 3.40pm, because of the increased use of air-conditioners and water coolers.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees, or is above 40 degrees in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above normal.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the next 48 hours, with the mercury expected to touch 46 degrees, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Minor respite is in store between June 4 and June 6, with officials predicting the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning on these days, which may bring down the mercury down to around 43 degrees.

However, the mercury will start soaring again from June 7, bringing back the heatwave conditions, officials said.

Parts of Delhi-NCR were hit with similar scorching conditions at 46 degrees. Palam recorded a day temperature of 46.1 degrees, five notches above normal, the mercury in Aya Nagar also settled at 46 degrees.

“We have issued a warning for heatwave to severe heatwave-like conditions in parts of Delhi-NCR. The phenomenon is expected to stay the same, touching a high of 46 degrees over the next two days. People are advised to keep themselves hydrated and stay indoors when the sun is at its peak,” a senior official of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC) said.

The highest-ever power demand in Delhi was 7,016MW, on July 10, 2018 — the first demand had crossed the 7,000MW mark. This season, power utilities expect peak demand to touch 7,400 MW.

“Delhi will see mainly clear skies. Hot and dry westerly winds coming from the west, in particular Rajasthan, and lack of rain or thunderstorms will lead to the day temperature to rise by around two degrees Celsius in the region,” an IMD statement said.

After June 3, officials said, heatwave conditions are expected to subside, as easterly winds bringing some moisture reach Delhi, causing a drop in temperature by a degree or two.

“After a brief respite, as westerly winds start blowing again, heatwave conditions are likely to return from June 7,” the official said.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 06:46 IST