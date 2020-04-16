IAF Chetak on Covid duty to Chandigarh makes emergency landing on Delhi highway

delhi

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:31 IST

An Indian Air Force Chetak helicopter headed to Chandigarh with samples to be tested for coronavirus made an emergency landing on Outer Ring Road here due to a technical snag on Thursday.

The chopper was flying from Hindon, Ghaziabad, to Chandigarh and was carrying test samples collected from Leh.

Approximately, three nautical miles out of Hindon, the aircraft developed technical snag and carried out a safe precautionary landing on Outer Ring Road highway, an official statement said.

“The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon. The aircraft was rectified and recovered promptly and safely at Hindon,” the statement added.