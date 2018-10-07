Locals murder driver after tempo injures pet dog in Delhi’s Mohan Garden

An altercation that ensued over a goods tempo hitting and injuring a pet dog claimed the life of the 40-year-old tempo owner and left his brother seriously injured. The two were attacked with knives and a screw driver allegedly by the dog owner and his associates, police said.

Maintaining that the incident took place in Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar late on Friday night, police said the brothers sustained six or more stab wounds each. They were attacked in the presence of their family members.

The scuffle between the two groups, all of whom live in the same neighbourhood, and the suspects fleeing the scene were captured on CCTV cameras, police said, adding that the stabbing was not caught on camera.

Police said the prime suspect, Ankit, his brother Paras and their tenant Dev Chopra, have been absconding since the crime. The fourth suspect, Karan, was caught on Saturday evening. A murder case has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station and three police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said the police control room received a call regarding the stabbing around 1am on Saturday. When a police team reached the crime spot, where they found the two brothers — Vijender Rana and Rajesh Rana — injured.

“The two were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Vijender was declared brought dead. Rajesh was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further treatment,” Alphonse said, adding that Rajesh is out of danger.

Alphonse said the first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Vijender’s wife, Seema, an eyewitness to the incident. Vijender lived with his mother, wife, children, brother and his family. He owned a tempo and used to transport goods. His brother Rajesh was part of the business too, police said.

During initial probe, police learnt the incident took place when Vijender was driving his tempo home at 11.30pm. Just minutes before he was killed, Vijender had called his wife and brother, asking them to open the society gate.

“As Vijender was taking a right turn, his vehicle hit a pet dog that was strolling in the lane with his owner, Ankit. The dog suffered minor injuries and it enraged the owner. An argument ensued between Ankit and Vijender. Ankit called his brother and he arrived at the spot with his tenant and friend,” an officer said.

The four men allegedly started thrashing Vijender. He screamed for help. Hearing the commotion, Vijender’s wife, son and brother Rajesh rushed to the spot.

“During the melee, the four men attacked Vijender and Rajesh with knives and screw drivers after which they fled. Vijender sustained at least seven stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. He died of excessive bleeding,” the officer said, adding that Vijender’s family alleged that the attackers were drunk.

