Man attacks wife and 10-year-old son inside Delhi court room, arrested

A man allegedly attacked his estranged wife and a 10-year-old son with a sharp object inside a courtroom at Tis Hazari Courts in north Delhi on Thursday afternoon, the police said. The accused was reportedly angry over the “lack of response” from his children during the visitation period.

The victim, 34-year-old Bimpi Saini, received four wounds while her son Aditya was injured in his hand. The police said the injuries were not life-threatening and they were discharged after receiving treatment at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital near the court complex.

Vinit Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (north), said the crime took place inside a courtroom when the judge was not present. “The woman’s husband was caught from the spot. We are registering an FIR (first information report) and will be formally arresting him,” said Kumar.

The officer said prima facie the weapon appeared to have been a blade. Bimpi Saini said she suspected that her husband had used a straight razor, the kind that is commonly used by barbers.

Her husband, Narender Saini, runs a grocery shop from his residence in north Delhi’s Tri Nagar. The couple had married in 2003 and have two sons — eight and 10. Their divorce proceedings are taking place in the Tis Hazari complex.

Bimpi Saini said that she filed for divorce in December after regular instances of domestic violence. “He would also beat the children with a belt. In the past, I have had a police case registered against him. He was also sent to jail,” she said. She said she had moved out from her husband’s house in 2015 and had been living with her parents in west Delhi’s Patel Nagar since.

The couple and their children had reportedly gone to court on Thursday to facilitate a meeting between Narender Saini and his two sons. “The court had granted him an hour of visitation rights from 2pm to 3 pm,” said a police officer.

“Narender wanted our sons to speak to him, but they wouldn’t respond. He was possibly frustrated due to that. When we were about to leave the courtroom around 2:45 pm, he suddenly caught me by my hair and began stabbing me,” Bimpi alleged.

Bimpi received cuts on her forehead, neck and both her hands. “I fainted on the spot and got to know later that my husband was apprehended by the police and the public,” she said.