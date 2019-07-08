Man held for sexually assaulting five-year-old

A closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage once again helped the city police solve a case of alleged sexual assault reported in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur and nab the suspect.

Police said that the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Ali was arrested on Thursday, three days after he allegedly lured a five-year-old girl to a secluded place in Dayalpur and sexually assaulted her. He has since been sent to jail, said police.

A police officer on the condition of anonymity said that the crime came to their notice on Thursday when the girl’s family members brought her to the local police station and alleged that she was raped.

The girl was sent to a nearby government hospital where doctors said that she was sexually assaulted, said police.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered and investigation was taken up, the police officer said.

Police said that the girl’s counselling was done and it was learnt that a man she had met outside her home had lured her by promising to give her sweets. Investigators scanned the footage of several CCTV cameras on the route that the man had taken to take the girl to the secluded place.

In one of the footage, the officer said, the girl was seen walking with a man in the market, said the police officer. She was purportedly seen holding his hand.

The suspect’s image was shared among police personnel of the nearby police stations and police informers.

“The suspect was identified with the help of our human intelligence network and he was caught on Sunday,” the officer added.

