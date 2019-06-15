Man opens door to collect food, is lured out and shot dead in his car

New Delhi A 35-year-old man who opened the door of his house expecting food delivery was, instead, taken out to his car by three unidentified people and shot dead in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Thursday night, the police said.

The police said that the deceased, identified as Amit Kochar, is survived by a three-month pregnant wife. His father and mother had died one-and-a-half and eight months ago, respectively, from illness, said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west).

An investigator not authorised to speak to the media said that a monetary dispute led to the murder. Kochar used to lend money and had also borrowed money from a few people, the official said.

Those who had borrowed money from him included colleagues at a call centre where he worked until three months ago. “His wife wasn’t aware of his financial dealings, but we are probing all his money trails to get to the killers,” the investigator said.

The police said that at least three persons were involved in the shooting and they drove away in a Hyundai Creta after firing at least seven rounds. “On Thursday night, Kochar’s four friends were at his home when they decided to order food. Around 10.30 pm, someone rang the bell of his house and he was lured out,” said the DCP.

His friends heard the gunshots 10-15 minutes later and rushed out to find Kochar dead in his Hyundai i20. Another eyewitness told the police that he saw at least three men drive away in a Hyundai Creta, whose number couldn’t be noted.

The police suspect that the shooters were acquaintances of Kochar, as there was a 10-15 minute delay before he was shot. Kochar lived with his wife on the ground floor of his house in Vikaspuri.

He had married a woman who worked with him at the call centre six years ago. Three months ago, he quit the call centre to try his hand at realty, while his wife continued working there.

His mother worked as a principal at a private school in Hari Nagar, while his father had retired as the general manager of an automobile firm.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 06:08 IST