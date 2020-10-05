Man stabbed, his friend injured for resisting snatching bid at GB Road

delhi

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST

: A 24-year-old homeguard was stabbed to death and his friend left injured after they tried to resist a an alleged snatching bid by unidentified men at GB Road in the early hours of Monday. Investigators said they are yet to identify the suspects.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 am, when 24-year-old Aman, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, who worked as a home guard, was passing through GB Road with his friends Aniruddh, Hari Om and Raju.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said they received information from RML hospital at 1.54am stating that a man has been brought dead to the hospital, with multiple stab wounds.

A police team rushed to the hospital and identified the deceased as Aman. The team also found that another man — Aniruddh — who works as a water pump operator in Noida, was admitted to the hospital with critical stab wounds. When police recorded Aniruddh’s statement, he told them that the four of them had gone to the GB Road area around 11.30pm.

“He said when they were there, an unknown man approached them and snatched Aman’s mobile phone. Aman raised the alarm immediately and the four of them managed to nab the snatcher and thrashed him. However, in the meantime, an associate of the alleged snatcher reached the spot and attacked Aman with a knife. He stabbed him in the back and when Aniruddh intervened, he was also stabbed on his shoulder and arm,” Bhatia said.

As both the men collapsed, bleeding, Hari Om and Raju fled the area. The attackers also, taking advantage of the confusion, snatched whatever valuables they could lay their hands on from the two bleeding men and escaped. Aniruddh later somehow managed to get up and take Aman to RML hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Bhatia said a case of murder, theft and that under other relevant sections has been registered at Kamla Market police station. “We are checking CCTV footages and local area criminals are being rounded up for questioning. The help of technical surveillance is also being taken to track the snatched mobile phone of the victim,” the DCP said.