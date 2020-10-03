e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 15-year-old Dalit girl’s dead body found in Uttar Pradesh field, kin suspect murder

15-year-old Dalit girl’s dead body found in Uttar Pradesh field, kin suspect murder

Laxmi’s father said he identified his daughter’s body through the clothes found nearby.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
The body of 15-year-old Laxmi Kumari was found by villagers, who were on a search for her in a field.
The body of 15-year-old Laxmi Kumari was found by villagers, who were on a search for her in a field.(HT Photo)
         

A dismembered body of a teenage Dalit girl, who was reported missing for around a week by her family, was found in a field in Kanpur Dehat by villagers, police said on Saturday.

The body of 15-year-old Laxmi Kumari was found by villagers, who were on a search for her in a field. The villagers found dismembered parts strewn in different places, said Kanpur Dehat superintendent of police Keshav Chowdhury. The body parts were being eaten by the dogs in the field, police said.

Laxmi’s father said he identified his daughter’s body through the clothes found nearby.

Laxmi’s parents had lodged a complaint with the local Roora police station, fearing that she might have been killed after she went missing on September 26, police officials said.

In his complaint, the teenager’s father had accused his two brothers Brajlal and Jiyalal of murdering his daughter over an ongoing land dispute. The two accused have been taken into custody, the SP said.

tags
top news
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
DC vs KKR live: Andre Russell’s wicket jolts KKR
DC vs KKR live: Andre Russell’s wicket jolts KKR
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
Trump in exceptionally good spirits, fever-free, breathing fine: Doctors
Trump in exceptionally good spirits, fever-free, breathing fine: Doctors
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In