More than 200 men caught every month in Delhi metro women’s coaches

This year, on an average, more than 200 male passengers were pulled out of women’s coaches in Delhi Metro every month.

According to data, 1,592 male passengers were caught and fined till July this year, which means at least 223 passengers per month — a 30% increase from last year.

In 2017, 2,081 men were caught travelling in the ladies’ coach, which comes to 173 passengers per month. These men were caught by the Central Industrial Security Force’s specialised women commando unit, ‘Kali’.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reserves the first coach of every metro train for women. Men travelling in these coaches are fined up to Rs 250. February and June saw the highest number of violations with 271 and 266 men being caught in these two months, respectively.

“We have seen a rise in the number of men caught travelling in women’s coaches. This is also because we have intensified our operations. Our Kali commandos catch these men, who are fined by DMRC officials. One such drive is carried out every day at almost all the stations; 212 such operations have been carried out till July,” said assistant inspector general of CISF, Hemendra Singh.

These women commandos travel in trains to keep a check. Their teams also remain stationed at platforms and catch men spotted getting off the women’s coach.

Singh said these armed commandos specialise in close combat skills. “They are trained to neutralise notorious elements. At times, male passengers are reluctant in getting off the trains and argue with these commandos. These women are equipped and trained well enough in martial arts to handle errant passengers,” Singh said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 03:09 IST