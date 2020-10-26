e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Most Covid deaths in Delhi since mid-July

Most Covid deaths in Delhi since mid-July

With the sudden increase in the number of deaths, the seven-day average case fatality ratio (CFR) — proportion of deaths among those who test positive — rose beyond 1% after a break of four days.

delhi Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 02:32 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
So far, almost 360,000 people have been affected and 6,312 have died of Covid-19 in the city.
So far, almost 360,000 people have been affected and 6,312 have died of Covid-19 in the city. (HT Photo)
         

The Capital reported 54 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, the most single-day fatalities in 102 days. The city last added over 50 deaths a day from the viral infection on July 17, when 58 deaths were added to the toll.

So far, almost 360,000 people have been affected and 6,312 have died of Covid-19 in the city.

With the sudden increase in the number of deaths, the seven-day average case fatality ratio (CFR) — proportion of deaths among those who test positive — rose beyond 1% after a break of four days.

On average, 36 deaths were reported each day since mid-September when the number of cases and deaths went up in the city.

After recording over 4,000 cases for three days in a row, the number of new cases dipped to 2,832 on Monday. This, however, was because fewer people were tested over the weekend. Only 34,411 tests were conducted on Sunday — reported in Monday’s health bulletin — as compared to an average of over 56,000 tests conducted each day during the week.

Even with the fewer cases, the positivity rate — proportion of samples that return positive among those tested — remained over 8% for the second day in a row, according to the data. The positivity rate jumped this week to 7.18% from an average 5.99% last week. The transmission is said to be in control when a positivity rate of 5% sustained over two weeks.

The number of hospitalisations have also started increasing, with 5,404 total hospital admissions on Monday, as compared to 5,171 hospitalisation on average each day the week before.

“We have to wait and watch to see what happens next. But it is likely that the number of cases will go up, with transmission increasing as people interact during the festive season. Add to that the drop in temperature, and more people are likely to be affected,” said Dr Puneet Mishra, professor in the department of community medicine at AIIMS.

tags
top news
Why Delhi needs to ramp up testing again
Why Delhi needs to ramp up testing again
Cut in states’ share in tax may become next big flashpoint
Cut in states’ share in tax may become next big flashpoint
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi starts gathering details of healthcare workers for Covid vaccine drive
Delhi starts gathering details of healthcare workers for Covid vaccine drive
Scheme to give ownership rights to houses in illegal colonies moving at snail’s pace
Scheme to give ownership rights to houses in illegal colonies moving at snail’s pace
Delhi ISBTs to reopen before Diwali: Govt
Delhi ISBTs to reopen before Diwali: Govt
Resident doctors from eight Delhi, Central govt-run hospitals to join north MCD docs’ strike
Resident doctors from eight Delhi, Central govt-run hospitals to join north MCD docs’ strike
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In