New Rajouri Garden station on pink line to make journey to airport from west Delhi easier

Moving walkways like the ones at the Delhi airport will be one of the key features of the new Rajouri Garden station. Part of the Pink line, the new station, which is scheduled to open soon, connects the existing station on the Blue line through a pedestrian bridge.

Since the line will also connect Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 through an interchange at South Campus and Terminal 1 through the Janakpuri West station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed moving walkways to facilitate the easy movement of passengers.

Due to the lack of space, the pedestrian bridge at the station has been constructed above the platform.

“Once the station opens, the journey to the airport from west Delhi will become easier. The line goes directly to South Campus and passengers can board the airport line from the Dhaula Kuan metro station. Once the remaining section of the Magenta line is operational, the line will also give access to Terminal 1,” a DMRC official said.

The foot overbridge at Rajouri Garden is 300 metres long. Two moving walkways, 84 metres and 50 metres in length, have also been installed.

“Two moving walkways have been provided side by side for the easy movement of passengers in both directions. The walkways are reversible. A walkway can transport 9,000 to 11,700 persons per hour depending on the speed,” the officer said.

The walkways are equipped with seismic sensors that can detect earthquakes and stop in case of such an eventuality. Emergency stop switches have been put at the ends and after every 20 metres.

There is also in-built feature to generate an SMS if the walkway is not working or there is a breakdown.

“The walkalators have been provided with all safety features as per international standards. A similar initiative has been taken to connect Dhaula Kuan station of the airport line with the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station of Line - 7 (Pink Line) with 22 moving walkways for the 1300-metre stretch. But this location is more challenging as erecting columns for the FoB required shifting of services below the ground level,” the DMRC officer said.

One side platform of the Rajouri station is over the road and almost touches the flyover. Due to this, it was not possible to provide access to passengers from the road.

“The problem was resolved by providing the FOB within the station area, which can be used to move from one platform to another. The same bridge will connect the existing Line-3 Rajouri Garden station paid area to the paid area of the new station with a travelator, which will be first-of-its-kind in the city,” he added.

While constructing the line, DMRC had to cross the existing line, which is going above the busy Rajouri Garden flyover. Since the existing line was at a considerable height, going above that would have led to major difficulties.

“The major task was to cross the viaduct below the existing metro line -3 and over the main Najafgarh Road at the Rajouri Garden junction. It is not possible to construct the typical segmental span due to height constraint required for vehicular movement on the main Najafgarh Road. To encounter the problem, a steel span of 60 metre length was fabricated The weight of the steel span is 300 tonnes,” the DMRC officer said.

BOX:

Total entry/exits: 2

Total escalators: 6

Platform level of Rajouri Garden Metro station is 9.1metres above service road.

FOB level is at 18 metres approx. above road level near new Rajouri Garden station (Line-7).

FOB is 300 metre long

Two moving walkways provided side by side for easy movement of passenger in both directions.

Moving walkway can transport 9,000 to 11,700 persons per hour depending upon the speed.

Interchange ridership: 1, 56,871