NIA chargesheets 10 accused of forming ISIS module in Delhi-UP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 10 persons accused of forming an ISIS terror module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. The investigation agency filed the chargesheet against Mufti Suhail and others before additional sessions judge Ajay Kumar.

The investigation revealed Suhail and the co-accused “entered into a conspiracy to wage a violent Jihad against the government of India by use of weapons and explosives to establish an ISIS caliphate in India,” the NIA said.

The NIA had registered the case against Mufti Suhail and others on December 20, 2018, alleging that Suhail formed an ISIS module with others to commit terror activities and amass weapons and explosives. They had allegedly named the module ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’ (Movement for War of Islam).

“Searches had been conducted at 17 locations on December 26, 2018, in Delhi and UP, where 12 pistols, 163 assorted ammunition, one improvised missile launcher, 98 mobile devices/ phones, 25kg explosive chemicals, hardware/electronic materials including 120 alarm clocks to make IEDs (improvised explosive device), and incriminating books were seized from the premises of accused persons,” NIA said.

The central probe agency added that the module was being guided by three ISIS handlers based abroad and it made “extensive use of encrypted social media applications” recovered from their cellphones.

The court has listed the matter for consideration on July 4.

According to the NIA, the group wanted to manufacture IEDs, to be detonated by remote-control, at more than 100m range. The agency claimed to have recovered e-books, chats and manuals issued by ISIS and affiliated terror entities for training in bomb making and methods to inflict mass casualties. The agency also accused Suhail of giving radicalising sermons to the other members.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 05:57 IST