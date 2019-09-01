Partners arrested for murders of two women in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:59 IST

Fatema Sardar was murdered and his body stuffed in a gunny bag for resisting her husband’s bid to force her into prostitution. A sex worker was murdered and her body chopped into several pieces for refusing to give up prostitution and marry her partner.

The two shocking murders reported earlier this month have been solved with the police arresting the accused in both cases, police said on Saturday.

The first murder was reported on August 6, when a woman’s body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur. The suspect, her husband, has been arrested from Kolkata. The second case was reported on August 20, when the pieces of a woman’s body was found stuffed in bag near Bawana canal. The police have arrested the accused, a man who was in a relationship with the victim, said Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya

In the first case, Arya said, ten police teams were formed to identify the victim woman through a door-to-door search. Her pictures were also circulated in the WhatsApp groups and shared on social media sites, Arya said.

“On August 17, the woman was identified as Fatema Sardar by one of her relatives from 24 Parganas South, West Bengal. The relative told us that she was living in Delhi with her husband Jalil Sheikh. Further probe revealed that Sheikh had left for West Bengal the same day on which the woman’s body was found. We immediately sent a team to West Banal but found that Sheikh had already left his native place and switched off his mobile phone,” Arya said.

The DCP said Sheikh’s family members and relatives were questioned and on Wednesday, he was arrested from Ballygaunje Railway Station in Kolkata.

Fatema’s father and uncle also identified her and alleged that Sheikh used to demand dowry from her.

Arya said, during interrogation Sheikh disclosed he had two wives, one in West Bengal and another in Delhi. “He said about seven years ago, he and Fatema started living in Delhi and then got married in 2014. Sheikh repeatedly tried to force her into prostitution but she resisted. Agitated by her stubbornness he strangled her using a chunni on August 6. He then wrapped her body in a blanket and a plastic sack before dumping it on a secluded stretch in Sagarpur. He said he had also been arrested in a human trafficking case in West Bengal,” the DCP said.

In the second case reported on August 20, police said the victim was identified as a sex worker from GB Road. Her alleged partner, Mohammad Ayub, a 32-year-old man who runs a garments business,has been arrested in the case.

DCP (special cell) PS Kushwah said Ayub, who is married since 2008 and has three children, came in contact with the woman from the brothel four years ago during a visit to GB Road.

“Eventually Ayub and the woman got into a relationship. After four years, Ayub started forcing the woman to quit and start living with him, but she resisted. Ayub also proposed marriage but the woman turned down his proposal. Dejected with constant rejections, Ayub decided to kill her,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said, on August 20, Ayub asked out the woman for an evening stroll and took her to Bawana canal. “There Ayub slit her throat with a butcher’s knife. He then chopped her body into five pieces and disfigured her face,” the officer said.

Police said Ayub was arrested following surveillance.

